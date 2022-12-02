The Dearborn Police Department launches its Toys for Tots Drive this holiday season

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin (left) and Marine Corps Representative Phillip Smith (right) discussing the Toys for Tots Drive at the Dearborn Police Station Photo: Abbas M Shehab

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department has launched its partnership with the Toys for Tots program for the 10th year.

On Wednesday, November 30 Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin and Toys for Tots Coordinator Phillip Smith gathered at the Dearborn Police Department to initiate the Toys for Tots drive this holiday season.

“I’m really excited about the Toys for Tots program this year, I’m excited about being able to provide toys for kids that might not be able to do it for themselves or their families,” Shahin said.

Shahin also announced an event the police department is hosting on December 5 from 6 a.m.to 10 a.m. There will be hot chocolate and treats served as well as a visit from Santa Claus and the Maple Elementary drummers. This also gives residents the chance to bring the toys they are donating. The police department is accepting toys until December 14.

They ask for unwrapped brand new toys and no stuffed animals. They will also accept donations with checks made out to Toys for Tots.