A Dearborn Aglow Home on Yale Street. Photo: City of Dearborn

Nominations open until Dec. 7 for 2022 Dearborn Aglow awards

Posted: Tuesday 12.06.2022 2:38 pm Local

DEARBORN — Residents are invited to nominate their own holiday displays or those of their neighbors for consideration in the annual Dearborn Aglow awards program presented by the Dearborn City Beautiful Commission.

Nominations are due by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and can be emailed to citybeautiful@ci.dearborn.mi.us or called into 313-943-2154.

The volunteers of the Dearborn City Beautiful Commission will tour the city for the most impressive of displays the evenings of Friday, Dec. 9 to Monday, Dec. 12.

Judging will not be limited to nominated homes, but being alerted to outstanding displays will be helpful to the commissioners.

Owners of selected homes with be honored at a ceremony in early 2023 and receive commemorative awards, as well as publicity through the city of Dearborn’s website, social media accounts and city of Dearborn Television.

