Nominees sought for Dearborn Parks and Rec’s three Halls of Fame

Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — Nomination forms for the Dearborn Parks and Recreation Department’s Sports Hall of Fame, Special Awards Hall of Fame and Sports Legends Hall of Fame are now available at dearbornfordcenter.com, the city said this week.

Hard copies are also available in the lobby of the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

The Hall of Fame, created in 1957, is intended primarily for athletes, while the Special Awards Hall of Fame is meant to honor sponsors, officials, managers, coaches and administrators.

Candidates for either organization will be evaluated by the Dearborn Parks and Recreation Commission solely upon their participation in, or affiliation with, sports programs sponsored or conducted by the Dearborn Parks and Recreation Department.

To be eligible, nominees must be retired from active participation in Parks and Recreation Department-affiliated sports programs for a minimum of three years.

The Sports Legends Hall of Fame is designed to honor athletes for their achievements in sports not conducted or sponsored by the Dearborn Parks and Recreation Department. This would include accomplishments at the high school, college, semi-pro or professional level.

For consideration, nomination forms must be submitted at the service desk of the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, by 6 p.m., Monday, December 5.

New members of all three organizations will be inducted at the Annual Sports Awards Ceremony, which will be held March 12 in the Michael A. Guido Theater, beginning at 2 p.m.

For further information, call (313) 943-2355.