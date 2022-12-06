Wayne County Executive Warren Evans appoints Dr. Adul El-Sayed to lead health department

On Thursday, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announced that he will be presenting Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to the County Commission for its approval as a project consultant working with the County’s Health, Human and Veterans Services Department (HHVS). El-Sayed will take over as director, pending Wayne County Commission approval, on March 1. Director Melita Jordan, currently serving as the department’s leader, will continue through that date.
Under Jordan’s leadership, the HHVS department has developed new strategies and was especially vital during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, Jordan created the Strategic Plan for Community-Based COVID-19 Outreach Efforts, using the Centers for Disease Control’s sensitivity vulnerability assessment results. Her work during the pandemic led to $5 million dollars in new grant funds between July 2021 and July 2022 to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccination services for county residents.
Additionally, she helped to facilitate the selection process of Wayne State University for medical examiner services for the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office. She also led a complete overhaul of the Unclaimed and Unidentified Persons Search Database and web portal to help families identify their loved ones.
She also developed a partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine for the Lighthouse Scholarship Program in October to increase the quantity and quality of the public health workforce in Wayne County by offering selected scholars full-tuition funding to complete the WSU Master of Public Health degree.
“Since joining Wayne County in May of 2021, it has been my goal to provide services to our 43 communities that would increase quality of life,” Jordan said. “I am proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish under Executive Evan’s leadership and guidance. I treasure having the opportunity to work in County Executive Evans’ administration and conclude my work in public service and now look forward to returning home to spend more time with my family.”
“Melita Jordan is an asset to Wayne County,” Evans said. “With her expertise, we were able to navigate the pandemic and make a positive impact on our residents. While she prepares for the next level in her career, I want to extend my well wishes. “Dr. El-Sayed comes with a wealth of knowledge to contribute to Wayne County. I am excited for this next phase, as well as the new perspective Dr. El-Sayed brings.”
In his role as project consultant, Dr. El-Sayed will work to identify opportunities to develop new, innovative departmental programs and initiatives for residents and report key findings, opportunities and progress toward next steps to the county executive and his team. As director, he will work with the county executive and the department to implement them.
“County Executive Evans has built an incredible team of public servants for Wayne County, all executing on his vision to build best-in-class services for County residents,” El-Sayed said. “What an honor and a privilege it is to have the opportunity to lead the County’s Health, Human and Veterans Services Department toward that vision. As we emerge from the pandemic, our department will seek to empower Wayne County residents through a focus on health equity and access, maternal and child health, senior well-being and environmental health while implementing all the pandemic has taught us about keeping our communities safe in times of public health challenge. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve under Executive Evans’s leadership and alongside the department’s dedicated team of public servants. I also want to thank Director Jordan for her inspired leadership of the department through some of the most challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Melita Jordan will remain with Wayne County until May.
