Wayne County Executive Warren Evans appoints Dr. Adul El-Sayed to lead health department

On Thursday, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announced that he will be presenting Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to the County Commission for its approval as a project consultant working with the County’s Health, Human and Veterans Services Department (HHVS). El-Sayed will take over as director, pending Wayne County Commission approval, on March 1. Director Melita Jordan, currently serving as the department’s leader, will continue through that date.

Under Jordan’s leadership, the HHVS department has developed new strategies and was especially vital during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, Jordan created the Strategic Plan for Community-Based COVID-19 Outreach Efforts, using the Centers for Disease Control’s sensitivity vulnerability assessment results. Her work during the pandemic led to $5 million dollars in new grant funds between July 2021 and July 2022 to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccination services for county residents.

Additionally, she helped to facilitate the selection process of Wayne State University for medical examiner services for the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office. She also led a complete overhaul of the Unclaimed and Unidentified Persons Search Database and web portal to help families identify their loved ones. She also developed a partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine for the Lighthouse Scholarship Program in October to increase the quantity and quality of the public health workforce in Wayne County by offering selected scholars full-tuition funding to complete the WSU Master of Public Health degree. “Since joining Wayne County in May of 2021, it has been my goal to provide services to our 43 communities that would increase quality of life,” Jordan said. “I am proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish under Executive Evan’s leadership and guidance. I treasure having the opportunity to work in County Executive Evans’ administration and conclude my work in public service and now look forward to returning home to spend more time with my family.”