Wayne County announces new Millennial Advisory Board

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans has launched the Millennial Advisory Board.

This board is designed to assist and supply residents and young entrepreneurs in Wayne County with advice and guidance to improve their well-being.

The first meeting took place on November 21. There are 10 appointed individuals on the board, all ranging in age from 20 to 41, who will use their positions to give suggestions and share their insight and concerns with the Wayne County executive. Concerns, recommendations or suggestions will address ways to improve the quality of life and increase millennial involvement throughout the county.

Evans appointed Javion Johnson to be the executive director of the Millennial Advisory Board.

“I would like to thank the Wayne County executive, Deputy County Executive Assad I. Turfe and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Grady Muhammad for this opportunity to bring young leaders to the table to share educated recommendations and have a positive impact on communities in which they live, work and explore,” Johnson said in a press release. “As a millennial, I have seen and heard my peers express their concerns with being overlooked. As we begin to create names for ourselves, build careers and families here in Wayne County, we must also amplify our voices so that the changes we want to see are recognized and respected by the leaders of today. This board will help bridge the generational gap between leaders and improve the county that we call home.”

Those who serve on the board work or live in Wayne County. Board members include Chair Ragine Head, Vice Chair Kevin Dunn, Secretary Saif Alsenad and Director of Programming Inglish Reed-Jones. Voting members include Ola Albayati, Kerrel Spivey, Vanessa Valezquez, Byron Brooks and Collin Roach.

Libby Busdicker from the Office of Wayne County’s Corporation Counsel serves as the legal consultant and also provided her help in constructing the bylaws for the group.

“Millennials are our future and it is our job to ensure their voices are heard. We must create an atmosphere for shared dialogue and forward movement,” Evans said.