Oakman Child Care Learning Ladder opens third location in Dearborn

Oakman Child Care Learning Ladder celebrates the grand opening of its third location in Dearborn. Samera Ajami, owner of the child centers pictured with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and others as she cuts the ribbon. Photo: Dearborn.org

DEARBORN — Oakman Child Care Learning Ladder celebrated the grand opening of its third location in Dearborn at Hubbard and Mercury Drive on Monday, December 5.

Samera Ajami is the sole owner of all three locations. She opened her first location is East Dearborn in 2012 and the second in Detroit in 2019.

All three centers offer drop-in care, latchkey programs, pre-school and dependable childcare for children between 6-weeks-old and 12-years-old. Before- and after-school programs include a shuttle service that takes children to and from their homes and also picks them up from school when needed.

The drop-in care program allows parents to drop children off for two hours any time of the day throughout business hours. Oakman Child Care Learning Ladder is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends by appointment.

The new location is a 9,000 square foot building. Children have access to six childcare rooms, three playground spaces, and different learning tools such as touch screen monitors.

Ajami told The Arab American News her goal for the future is to implement pick-up services for children at banquet halls who are attending events with their families. She said the services would pick up children from the halls and shuttle them to the childcare center until parents are ready to leave the event and pick their children back up.

Ajami said a top priority of hers has been continued service to the community.

“With my 10 plus years experience in the child care industry and running my center when I first started, it was based on the community needs and it continues to be on the community needs,” she said.

She said she strives to be more than an average child care service and continues to provide excellent care for children.

“You’re definitely going to feel like you’re dropping them off not only to a very clean, wonderfully well runned center with certified staff, it’s like dropping them off to your family’s home,” she said. “You have that loving and that caring atmosphere.”

For more information on programs and services offered, contact the Oakman Child Care Learning Ladder at 313-254-2984.