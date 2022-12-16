Corewell Health East hires new chief nursing officer 

Kelli Sadler, MHA, RN, to serve as Corewell Health East chief nursing officer

Corewell Health East has recruited Kelli Sadler, MHA, RN, to serve as its chief nursing officer. Sadler will join the organization in January.

Sadler is a seasoned nursing leader who currently serves as Novant Health’s chief nursing officer for the Charlotte, North Carolina area. She has served in numerous roles throughout her 27-year career, such as bedside nurse, nursing supervisor, assistant nurse manager, corporate manager for risk management and nursing director.

“I am thrilled to be moving to Michigan to join Corewell Health East to lead an amazing team of nurses,” Sadler said. “I am eager to learn from the team and to also share my experiences with them as work together improve health, instill humanity and inspire hope.”

Sadler works closely with her team and said she is proud of their accomplishments, including three Magnet designations and multiple contributions to nursing practice. She is also passionate about getting involved in the community.

“Kelli is an exceptional nursing leader who brings a wealth of experience with her,” Corewell Health East President Dr. Ben Schwartz said. “We are excited to bring her talents to Michigan to lead our exceptional team of nurses.”

Sadler earned her associate degree in nursing from Gaston College, bachelor’s degree in nursing from Winston-Salem State University and her master’s degree in health administration from Pfeiffer University in 2014.