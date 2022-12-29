Judge Sam Salamey appointed Chief Judge of 19th District

Judge Sam Salamey, 19th District Court

DEARBORN – The Michigan Supreme Court has appointed Judge Sam Salamey as Chief Judge of the 19th District Court, the second largest district court in Wayne County. The appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Chief judges are responsible for caseload management, delegation of judicial workload, and development of the court’s vision and mission. Judge Salamey previously served in the role from 2013 through 2018.