Detroit Metro Airport ranks No. 2 for on-time departures in 2022

Air travelers faced delays and cancellations during the holidays, one of the busiest times of the year, as winter weather set in. Still, according to a recent ranking of percentage of on-time departures by an aviation analytics firm, Michigan’s biggest airport ranked No. 2 nationally, and No. 4 globally.

Of Detroit Metro’s nearly 272,000 flights last year, 82.62 percent of them were on time, according to Cirium, a London-based company. That ranked slightly below Salt Lake City International, which had 83.87 percent of its flights come in on time.

Internationally, the rankings were: