Mona Makki has been appointed to the Corewell Health East Board of Directors

Mona Makki, who currently serves as the director of ACCESS, has been appointed to the Corewell Health East Board of Directors. Photo: ACCESS website

Mona Makki has been appointed to Corewell Health East’s Board of Directors to help direct and lead the organization. Corewell Health was formerly known as Beaumont Health.

Makki is the director of the ACCESS Community Health and Research Center in Dearborn. She served on the Beaumont Hospital Dearborn Community Advisory Board from 2016-2022 before taking on her role at Corewell Health East. She also serves on various other boards, including the Greater Detroit Area Health Council and the University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Institutional Review Board.

“The mission of ACCESS centers around hope and the empowerment of people to live better, healthier lives, and that is why I am so proud to have the opportunity to join the Corewell Health East Board of Directors,” Makki said in a press release. “I look forward to working with a dynamic group of leaders who are committed to providing compassionate, patient-centered care in our communities as we work toward a more accessible, equitable health care system.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mona to our Corewell Health East Board,” said Christopher Blake of the Corewell Health East Board. “She is a phenomenal community leader who has impressive experience and expertise that will serve our organization well.”