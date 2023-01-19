The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network has launched its mobile application

Photo: DWIHN

DETROIT — The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) has launched its first mobile app to provide easy and convenient access to its behavioral health services.

This application has been in the works for more than a year and allows Wayne County residents to access resources and services offered by the DWIHN to assist them with their mental health.

“Having the myDWIHN app is a wonderful opportunity for the community to have access to all of the mental health and substance use services, supports and resources that DWIHN offers,” DWIHN President and CEO Eric Doeh said in a press release. “We have been working on this mobile application for over a year and are excited to offer this to people in Detroit and Wayne County who currently receive or who may need assistance on their mental wellness journey.”

The app can be downloaded on both Apple and Android phones from their designated application stores. The app assists with things such as finding a mental health or substance use disorder professional near you as well as locating mobile outreach community resources. It also offers a free mental health evaluation, ways to donate to member events, medication assistance, training opportunities for professional development, transportation and other community resources.

“When people are struggling with mental health, substance use, suicidal thoughts or disability-related concerns, we want the community to know we are here and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Doeh said in a press release. “You can always reach our Access Call Center Helpline, 800-241-4949, just tap the ‘Help Around Me’ button on the app.”

You can also visit the DWIHN for more information: https://www.dwihn.org/access-mymobileapp

The DWIHN is the largest community mental health public safety net in Michigan as it currently serves 75,000 individuals with health issues ranging from mental illness, substance abuse, emotional disturbances in children and mental and developmental disabilities.