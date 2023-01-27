Dearborn Heights lawyer allegedly scams 81-year-old woman out of her Canton home

Attorney Moe Eid, used to be known as Mohsin Masshour but had his name changed in 2005 to Mohsin Eid. - Photo courtesy of Fox 2 Detroit

Juliette Long, an 81-year-old widow, was looking to sell her home of 28 years as it was facing foreclosure. A pair of real estate agents listed her home in Canton for sale and got an offer for it after two months on the market.

This offer would leave Long with a large amount of money from her home’s equity and would allow her to move in with her sister, who is also widowed.

In the midst of closing the deal, the realtors, Cooper Brown and her partner, Armen, ran up title work and noticed a quit claim deed was signed by Long after it was already listed on the market. This quit claim deed is owned by attorney Moe Eid, formerly known as Mohsin Masshour, who changed his name to Mohsin Eid in 2005 while divorcing his wife, Dalal Moussour, according to reports.

On August 26, Long signed an agreement to list her house for $375,000. Her daughter was also there.

“The home was on the market for two months,” Brown stated in reports. “We managed to get the buyer’s contract all signed and completed and I had a feeling I had to get a second, pre-title work done on the home. They found the quit claim deed owned by Reunion Properties.”

The quit claim deed transferred ownership from Long over to Eid’s client, Reunion Homes for $10,000.

“I was so upset that day and he came in and I didn’t have any groceries, I didn’t have any money,” Long said. “I feel like a fool.”

Shortly after signing with the realtors, Long said Eid knocked on her door and offered her $2,000 if she signed some papers, which ended up being the quit claim deed. She ultimately signed away her ownership of her home, unbeknownst to her.

When the realtors successfully sold her home for more than $300,000, Long was no longer the owner.

Eid lives in Dearborn Heights and, according to reports, drives cars that are registered to Dalal Eid, his ex-wife. She is also connected to Reunion Properties as she is listed as the registered agent of the company.

Reunion Properties was allowing Long to stay in her former house under one condition; that she pay rent.

As stated by reports, Eid said that Long knew what she was signing and that she did not sign with any realtors, when she initially signed with her realtors days prior to signing that deed.

Armen filed a police report against Eid that alleges fraud, but was told it’s a civil issue. Armen then filed a civil motion. The deed seems to be holding up thus far, reports state.