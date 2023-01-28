The Dearborn/Dearborn Heights Model United Nations Student Club is heading to the Harvard Model United Nations Conference

The Dearborn/Dearborn Heights Model UN Club accepts donation from Team Wellness Center at their Dearborn office. Photo Courtesy: Dani Hourani

DEARBORN — The Dearborn/Dearborn Heights Model United Nations Club is heading to the Harvard Model United Nations conference after Team Wellness Center benevolently donated the remaining funds needed.

Team Wellness Center, a center for mental health services, donated $5,000 to the club, allowing the students to attend the conference in Boston. The center hosted an event on Monday, January 23 at its Dearborn office, where the students accepted the donation.

Twelve students from seven schools throughout Dearborn and Dearborn Heights are attending the conference. This is a pivotal moment for these students as they are the first group from Southeast Michigan to be invited to the conference.

The Dearborn/Dearborn Heights Model United Nations Club was created in February 2021 with Bilal Hammoud as club advisor. This group, comprised of more than 40 members, allows students to engage in global discussion modeling the ambassadors of U.N. member states. Ultimately, it gives students the chance to model the United Nations framework and assembly, highlighting global issues.









The students of the Dearborn/Dearborn Heights Model United Nations Club gather at the Team Wellness Center Dearborn office to accept the donation. Photos courtesy: Dani Hourani

The conference is held annually in downtown Boston, where high school students across the nation simulate into a model United Nations to discuss, debate and solve worldly issues. Students assume roles of the United Nations leaders as they aim to be a part of global discussion, according to the Harvard Model United Nations website.

Several elected officials were also in attendance at the event, including State Sen. Sylvia Santana (D-Dearborn), State Rep. Erin Byrnes (D-Dearborn Heights), State Rep.Alabas Farhat (D- Dearborn), Dearborn School Board member Irene Watts and Dearborn Director of Community Relations Alia Phillips.

Dani Hourani, director of community development at Team Wellness Center, told The Arab American News that it was an honor to be able to support these students and this incredible opportunity they are embarking on.

“We’re just proud to be a sponsor of the kids and bring some positive light on the city of Dearborn,” he said.