The American Human Rights Council hosts open house at new office in Dearborn

Photo: Imad Hamad Facebook

DEARBORN — The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) hosted an open house at its new location, 3 Parklane Towers Suite #1004 West in Dearborn last Tuesday, January 17.

In efforts to continue their commitment to support the cause of human rights and further progress their partnership, supporters gathered at the AHRC’s new location. Attendees included community leaders, civil and religious figures, bench members, elected officials and law enforcement.

The AHRC used its open house to express its appreciation to all of its friends and supporters as they’ve continued to support the AHRC and its human rights work. It also expressed gratitude to those who provided office gifts.

The AHRC pledged to continue to defend, protect, promote and advance human rights and the culture of human dignity and human respect.

“It was a pleasure to visit AHRC’s new facility in Dearborn,” said State Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit). “AHRC is an organization that does incredible work in our community and they are an invaluable resource. I’m thankful they have moved into a newer, bigger space where they will be even more accessible to our community and I look forward to continuing to work together to improve the lives of the people in my district.”

The AHRC is dedicated to upholding human rights to the full extent of the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This council was created to ensure the protection of human rights and to advocate for those whose rights are being denied or violated.

“I congratulate AHRC on the opening of its new office,” said 19th District Court Chief Judge Sam Salamey. “I commend AHRC on its continuing work of advocacy and protection of human rights during these precarious times as we continue to witness an unprecedented onslaught on individual rights, liberties and freedom. It is the work of AHRC and other civil rights organizations and activists that have stood guard and made a profound impact in moving our country forward towards the purging of the remaining vestiges of discrimination, stereotyping, ethnic profiling, and combating hate crimes.”

“We are thankful to all friends and the community at large for their support to AHRC,” AHRC Board President Dr. Saleh Muslah said. “We thank everyone who took time from their busy schedule to attend our open house.”

The AHRC will also constitute an advocacy program that will defend individual human rights when those rights are being imposed on.

“We have moved into a new office, but we are the same, our mission is sill the same,” AHRC Executive Director Imad Hamad said. “We will continue to advocate for human rights and count on our friends and supporters to continue their support for our mission. AHRC is taking donations; no amount is too small. They stated they will continue to commit to their mission of supporting human rights, human respect and dignity, and protecting American values.

You can donate at the AHRC website, www.ahrcusa.org. It is safe and secured by PayPal.