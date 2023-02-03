Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi holds meeting to explore ways to strengthen the city’s small businesses

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi hosts a meeting with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce to explore ways to boost the city's small businesses. Photo Courtesy of Robert Ankrapp

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Mayor Bill Bazzi held a meeting with representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce to traverse ways their organizations can help strengthen the health and competitiveness of the city’s small businesses.

SBA District Director Laketa Henderson, outreach and amp marketing specialist Jennifer Swift and Chamber President Jackie Lovejoy participated in the meeting. The group discussed a number of initiatives that could potentially help the city’s small businesses, focusing primarily on the SBA’s financial initiatives and the marketing, outreach and promotional programs.

“I was delighted with the scope and number of initiatives we discussed,” Bazzi said. “I am grateful to Mrs. Henderson, Swift and Lovejoy for their expertise and shared commitment to helping serve our businesses. This was just the first step in exploring the available types of assistance and programs that are available, but I am confident that together we will put together some great plans that will benefit our business owners. I am looking forward to more meetings in the future, as we continue to explore and implement the available options.”