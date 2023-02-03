Michigan doctor sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for his part in a fraudulent health care scheme

Francisco Patino, M.D – Facebook

A Michigan doctor, Francisco Patino, M.D., was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for his role in a fraudulent health care scheme. This scheme generated more than $250 million in false and counterfeit claims that were submitted to Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance programs, as well exploited patients suffering from addiction by administering them with needless injections, illegally distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. He was also involved in money laundering.

“This defendant exploited vulnerable patients struggling with addiction by overprescribing highly dangerous opioid pills and exposing them to unnecessary and sometimes painful injections,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “To make matters worse, the defendant and his co-conspirators submitted over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance programs. As this case demonstrates, the Department of Justice will continue to relentlessly combat health care fraud, particularly where defendants endanger patients by providing addictive substances and billing for needless procedures.”

In September 2021, Patino, 68, of Wayne County, was convicted at trial in the Eastern District of Michigan of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.

Twenty-one other defendants were also sentenced previously for their role in the same scheme.

“The defendant in this case preyed upon patients seeking treatment for addiction and pocketed the profits,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain dedicated to pursuing those who exploit our healthcare system and the American people.”

According to court documents and evidence at trial, Patino owned multiple medical practices and clinical laboratories in Michigan. He developed and implemented a “shots-for-pills” protocol at his clinics that required patients to be administered back injections in exchange for high dose opioid prescriptions that were medically unnecessary. He would prescribe excessive amounts of highly addictive opioids to his patients.

According to official reports, Patino would inject patients that did not medically need them with facet joint or nerve block injections and bill those patients who did receive injections, in exchange for opioids that were prescribed to the patients. Those specific injections, facet joint and nerve block, are lucrative, according to reports.

If patients refused the injections, Patino, according to evidence, would withhold their opioid prescriptions. From January 2012 through July 2017, he billed Medicare for more of these injections than any other provider in the United States. In 2016 and 2017, Patino prescribed more 30-milligram oxycodone pills than any other provider in the state of Michigan.

“The significance of this sentence underscores the severity of the conduct by the defendant in this investigation,” said Special Agent in Charge Mario M. Pinto of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “In particular, the administration of unnecessary injections, in exchange for unnecessary opioid prescriptions, places patients at serious risk of harm and exploits some of the most vulnerable people. Our office is committed to working together with our law enforcement partners to identify and investigate medical professionals and others who engage in fraudulent conduct and prey on beneficiaries of federal health care programs.”

Patino also developed an illegal kickback relationship with at least one diagnostic laboratory, from which he was paid in exchange for referring his patients’ samples to that lab. Patino was aware that his ownership structure and kickbacks violated the law and authored emails acknowledging that such ownership constituted a “violation of the Stark and Anti-Kickback laws” and attempted to conceal and disguise the ownership structure and scheme in order to keep himself “out of federal prison & having all our assets seized.”

The evidence showed that Patino laundered the proceeds of the scheme to falsely portray himself as a legitimate doctor through the publication of a diet book and plan described as the “next Atkins”, paid-for appearances on a nationally syndicated television show and the sponsorship of boxers, cagefighters and prominent Ultimate Fighting Championship World Champions and Hall of Famers. He also spent funds he derived from these various schemes on luxury jewelry, cars and international vacations. Between the medically unnecessary spinal injections and kickback-induced laboratory testing, Patino was responsible for more than $120 million worth of fraudulent bills submitted to insurers for payment.

Patino pioneered the shots-for-pills protocol while working with CEO Mashiyat Rashid of the Tri-County Wellness Group of medical providers in Michigan and Ohio. In 2018, Rashid pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and money laundering and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on March 3, 2021. Others convicted at trial or by guilty plea include 12 other physicians who were trained in Patino’s protocols, along with many non-physician defendants who participated in the conspiracy.

