Dearborn man arrested for Santa Monica stabbing death of his friend

DEARBORN – On November 2, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.

SMPD robbery and homicide detectives were assigned the case. Further investigation revealed the suspect to be Mohamed Abou-Arabi, a 22-year-old man from Dearborn, who is known to the victim. After the homicide, Abou-Arabi fled back to his home in Dearborn. SMPD Detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Abou-Arabi as the suspect in this homicide. The evidence was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Airport Court and a felony complaint for extradition arrest warrant was filed for Abou-Arabi.