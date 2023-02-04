Gov. Whitmer signs legislation changing Michigan’s presidential primary election date

LANSING — On Feb. 1, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 13, sponsored by state Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), moving the state’s presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to February 27, 2024, and to the fourth Tuesday in February for each presidential primary election following.

“As a diverse, dynamic, optimistic state where we are building the future, Michigan is an ideal place to hold an early presidential primary,” Whitmer said in official reports. “Michiganders are tough. We’ve come together to grow our economy and create jobs through transformational investments in the technology of the future. We’re making our economy more resilient and putting the world on notice that we are playing to win. I was proud to sign Senate Bill 13, which will bring economic activity to Michigan and ensure our voices are heard during the primary process. Let’s continue to create jobs, grow our economy and build a state where everyone can envision their future.”

“Michiganders prove every day that our state is the best place to build the future, including picking our next president,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “We are a big, diverse state, full of spirited, hardworking people, a vibrant agriculture economy and bustling cities. I was proud to make the case for moving up the Michigan presidential primary last summer and I appreciate the efforts of our legislative partners to get this done. We will continue working together to do everything in our power to elevate Michiganders and the issues that matter most to our communities in the presidential primary process.”

“Governor Whitmer and our state legislature know that in order to win the presidency you must win the heartland. That’s why Michigan is the best place to pick a president,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow. “Today, we are another step closer in making sure the presidential selection process truly reflects all of America.”

“We have always said that any road to the White House goes through the heartland – our state legislature and Governor Whitmer understand that,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D- Ann Arbor). “Michigan is the most diverse battleground state, and in our state you see the diversity of experiences across America: Racial diversity, political diversity and diversity of geography, industry and labor. While we are one step closer to the early primary states looking like the nation becoming a reality, the fight isn’t over and we will work hard to earn the votes of the full DNC.”