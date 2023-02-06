Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi celebrates resident’s 100th birthday

Mayor Bill Bazzi presents Gene Monahan with a certificate marking her 100th birthday as "Gene Monahan day." Photo Courtesy of Bob Ankrapp

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Mayor Bill Bazzi dropped into a resident’s 100th birthday party at the Berwyn Senior Recreation Center.

Gene Monahan, a long-time resident of Dearborn Heights, reached the century milestone on January 22. Her birthday celebration was hosted on February 2 at the center with 20 other area residents and Berwyn staff. There was lunch, a birthday cake for Monahan and other baked goods.

Monahan has been an active participant in various activities held at the Berwyn Center, including multiple years helping with the Goodfellows teddy bear giveaways for children around the holidays. She has also been an active member in the Red Hat Club and Canfield Club.

“I was honored to join Gene at her birthday celebration, where I presented her with a certificate proclaiming her birthday, January 22nd as Gene Monahan Day,” Bazzi said in a press release. “Congratulations, Gene, and many more birthdays to you in good health.”