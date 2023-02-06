Dearborn Public Schools now offering Parent University sessions

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Schools are now offering free lessons for parents and their children. “Parent University” will hold sessions on Feb. 24 and March 3 at 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

These sessions are free, one-hour long and open to all parents or caregivers and their children, ages 6-months- to 4-years-old. Each class will have a different theme, with the Feb 24 session being a carnival theme and March 3 a camping theme.

“The program is interactive for parents and children,” said Early Childhood Coordinator Amy Modica, who oversees Parent University. “It gives parents easy, practical and inexpensive ideas to help foster child development and to strengthen the parent-child bond.”

The sessions will be held at four different schools throughout the city, including the Cotter Early Childhood Center, McCollough/Unis School, McDonald Elementary and River Oaks Elementary.

Children will be offered a free snack, craft and a book. The event will also include raffles to win prizes and staff who will join in on the fun by singing, playing and participating in educational activities that will help equip students with the necessary tools to become strong students.

In order to participate in the events, parents are asked to reserve a spot for their child so there is an ample amount of materials for all children attending. To register, parents can use this link or call the Parent University registration number at 313-827-4616. Voicemails are accepted.