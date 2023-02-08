China offers emergency aid of $4.4 mln to earthquake-hit Syria

Damaged buildings and rescue operations are seen in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. - Reuters

BEIJING – China will offer emergency humanitarian aid of 30 million yuan ($4.4 million) to earthquake-hit Syria, its foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular news briefing on Wednesday.

The death toll of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has jumped to more than 8,700. read more

Mao said $2 million of the emergency aid would be used for cash and urgently needed relief supplies, adding that China would speed up existing food aid projects.

China has already committed to give a first tranche of 40 million yuan in emergency aid to Turkey.

An earthquake rescue team sent by China arrived at Turkey’s Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The 82-strong team brought 20 tons of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, CCTV added.

The team will co-operate with local authorities, China’s embassy in Turkey, the United Nations and other agencies on missions such as setting up a temporary command, search and efforts and providing medical aid, it said.

In addition, civil society rescue teams numbering at least 52, drawn from provinces such as Guangdong, Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, are heading to earthquake-hit areas in Turkey for rescue work, CCTV reported.

($1=6.7823 Chinese yuan renminbi)

– Reuters. Edited for style.