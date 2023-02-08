Dearborn Police arrest suspect in larceny from vehicle incidents

DEARBORN— Police responded to multiple residences on reports items stolen from unlocked vehicles on January 30. One resident had his unlocked vehicle stolen from the driveway.

Surveillance footage from nearby provided details help investigation efforts, including images of a stolen range rover used during the crimes.

Working closely with the Bloomfield Township Police Department and Detroit Police Department, Dearborn police officers were able to identify and arrest Robert Anthony Smith II, a 20-year-old Detroit resident, for his role in these crimes. A juvenile Detroit resident was also arrested, but his identity is being withheld.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Smith with receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, larceny over $1,000 and stealing a financial transaction device, according to reports. He was arraigned on the charges and issued a $3,000 cash bond. A preliminary exam has been scheduled for February 24 at 9 a.m.

“This series of crimes is a prime example of the importance of securing personal property and ensuring that vehicles are locked at all times,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “I urge citizens to be vigilant to prevent further incidents like this from occurring.”