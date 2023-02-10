Up to $50,000 reward being offered for information after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn

The suspect's vehicle. Photo: Fox 2 Detroit

DEARBORN — A United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in Dearborn. The suspect is now wanted.

The armed robber approached and robbed the mail carrier near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street around 11:30 a.m. The man escaped east on Penn Street in a gray dodge charger after the robbery.

According to reports, the suspect is said to be a Black man in his late 30s or early 40s, standing at about 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 180 pounds.The USPS also reported that the gun was a semiautomatic pistol that is potentially gray with a black grip.

Up to $50,000 is being offered as a reward for information regarding the robbery.

If anyone has information, they are asked to report it to the postal service by calling 1-877-876-2455 and stating “law enforcement.” Reference case No. 3967239 when you call.