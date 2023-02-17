Michigan State shooter identified and died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Photo: The Detroit News

LANSING — The Michigan State University shooter has been identified by state officials as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who killed three people and wounded five at the university. According to reports, he was charged with various gun related crimes back in 2019 and had a history of mental health issues.

Authorities reported that McRae was found off campus dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following his attacks on the campus.

According to reports, McRae walked from his home in Lansing to the East Lansing campus and has no known ties to the university.

When he was found, authorities stated they found a three page letter on him addressing his reasons for the attack along with threats to other schools in that area.

Officials stated they believe McRae had personal issues with individuals at the locations he threatened in his note. ABC News reported that investigators believe he was an “outcast” who was “never noticed or accepted by others” based on his own personal writings.

McRae, according to official reports, has a history with misuse of firearms. The online Michigan Department of Corrections records show that he was convicted of a firearms charge in Ingham County in 2019.

He was arrested for carrying a gun without a concealed weapons permit, pleaded guilty and had to be put on probation, according to reports. It was also reported that he ended probation in 2021.

McRae also had four different counts of driving on a suspended license over a two year span between 2006 and 2008 in the city of Lansing and Eaton County, according to reports.

He was reported on Michigan State’s campus to be a short, Black male wearing a jean jacket, red shoes and a baseball cap.