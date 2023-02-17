Remembering the Michigan State University shooting victims

The Rock at Michigan State University has been painted to honor the victims who were killed. It reads "to those we lost, to those healing, Brian, Arielle, Alexandria." Photo: Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Photos: Phi Delta Theta MSU Fraternity Facebook; Clawson Public Schools Instagram; The Detroit News

The Michigan State University students who were shot and killed on Feb. 13 have been identified. The three victims are Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson.

Loved ones of the victims spoke highly of their lives as they grieve through this unspeakable act.

Alexandria Verner

Verner graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. She was a student athlete who played basketball, volleyball and softball. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was a junior at Michigan State studying integrated biology and anthropology and was expected to graduate next year.

“She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life,” said the superintendent of Clawson Public Schools, Billy Shellenbarger, in a statement. “If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.”

Brian Fraser

Fraser graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School in 2021. He was the president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta at Michigan State and a sophomore at the university, according to reports.

“As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delta brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State and those he interacted with on campus,” the fraternity said in reports. “Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss.”

Sean Fraser, the father of Brian, told The Detroit News his son was “loved by everyone.”

The superintendent of Grosse Pointe Public Schools, Jon Dean, shared a letter with parents within the school district and expressed his heartbreak about losing two former students of the district, Fraser and Anderson.

“As a proud Spartan parent (my daughter graduated from MSU last winter) my heart broke last night when I learned of the shooting at MSU,” he wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, I am writing to you today to share that this tragedy is impacting GPPSS even more closely.”

“I can’t even process what I just wrote,” he said. “How can we have our community impacted in this personal way?”

He also expressed his admiration for Fraser and Anderson, stating that they were “exceptional kids” and “they will be missed.”

Arielle Anderson

Anderson is also from the Grosse Pointe School District and graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2021. She was a junior at Michigan State and was going to school to become a surgeon, her family said.

“We lost our precious daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Arielle Anderson,” her family shared in a statement. “She means the world to us. As much as we loved her, she loved us and others even more. She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people.”

Her uncle, Tim Davis, also spoke highly of her and told The Detroit News how kindhearted she was.

“She was just sweet and innocent,” he said in a statement. “She just stayed innocent her whole life. She was soft-spoken. Always helpful. In my opinion, she was just perfect the way she conducted herself. She had great manners and was respectful. She was very smart, a straight-A student. I’m pretty sure you will hear that from everybody.”