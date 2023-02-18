Bloomfield Township man accused of breaking into neighbor’s home and sexually assaulting her
Maher Haddad. Photo: Fox 2 Detroit report

Posted: Saturday 02.18.2023 7:18 pm Local

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man has been accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home and sexually assaulting her in the middle of the night, according to reports.

The victim awoke at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 to find her neighbor, Maher Haddad, standing beside her bed in her condo on the 700 block of Fox Hills Drive, according to police reports.

It was then reported that the victim screamed for Haddad to leave her condo, but rather than leaving, he got into the woman’s bed as he started kissing her neck and inappropriately touching her.

She successfully forced Haddad to her front door and out of her home.

Haddad was arrested at his home next door to the victim’s and was charged with “first-degree home invasion and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and given a $100,000 10 percent cash/surety bond,” according to Fox 2 Detroit.

