All Dearborn restaurants invited to participate in Restaurant Week the first week of March

DEARBORN — All Dearborn restaurants can register to participate in Dearborn Restaurant Week from March 3-12.

Dearborn Restaurant Week is designated to celebrate Dearborn’s diverse food culture and signature culinary experience. This allows both food lovers and frequent restaurant goers to experience this unique and savory cuisine as well as give the participating restaurants a chance to showcase their specialty dishes.

The participation fee has been reduced to $15o from the original fee of $300, as an added incentive for restaurants throughout the city to participate.

Dearborn Restaurant Week is offering the opportunity for all restaurants along all of the city’s business districts to participate in this 10-day experience. All Dearborn restaurants are encouraged to sign up in celebration of the culinary diversity that the city has to offer. Businesses have until Friday, Feb. 17 to register at www.dearbornrestaurantweek.com/signup.

Why participate?

Dearborn Restaurant Week helps give restaurants exposure to thousands of visitors through DRW and Downtown Dearborn social media platforms. Participating restaurants are eligible to receive event promotions, including radio and digital media outlets.

How to take part in Dearborn Restaurant Week 2023?

Restaurants are required to showcase a price-fixed menu with prices of $15, $25 and $40, specifically for participants of DRW. Some restaurants may offer 2-for-1 pricing. Menu items will be representative of the particular restaurant’s style of cooking.

For further information, visit https://www.dearbornrestaurantweek.com/signup/

Any questions can be directed to info@downtowndearborn.org.