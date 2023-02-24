Gov. Whitmer appoints Angela Khater to Michigan Board of Behavior Analysts

Angela Khater - Photo via LINKEDIN

LANSING – Gov. Whitmer appointed Angela Khater, of Dearborn, to the Michigan Board of Behavior Analysts. Khater is a licensed behavior analyst and clinical director for autism services for IOA Behavioral Health. She received her Bachelor of Arts in marketing from Davenport University and her Master of Arts in behavior analysis from Western Michigan University. Ms. Khater is appointed to represent behavior analysts engaged in providing clinical services for a term commencing February 16 and expiring December 31, 2025. She succeeds Stephanie Peterson, whose term has expired.



The Michigan Board of Behavior Analysts was created to assist the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs with the regulating and licensing of behavior analysts who utilize applied behavior analysis interventions that are based on scientific research and the direct observation and measurement of behavior and the environment.