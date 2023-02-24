Michigan is home to the top-ranked public square in the entire U.S.

Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit

DETROIT — It’s home to an urban beach surrounded by skyscrapers in the summer and an ice skating rink in the winter. Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit just took home the top-ranking for best public square in the country in the 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest.

The results of the USA Today contest were just revealed and it ranks the popular downtown gathering spot ahead of places in New Orleans, Key West, New York and California.

To find the best public squares in the country, USA Today asked a panel of experts for their nominations. Readers then voted for their top picks.

“Campus Martius Park serves as Detroit’s gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people-watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck or go ice skating in winter,” USA Today wrote about the top-ranked public square.

“To be voted the best public square in the country not only sends a message that Detroit is a celebrated and important destination, but also reinforces what we’ve known all along, that the history, culture, talent and leadership in Detroit has made spaces like Campus Martius Park truly exceptional,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer at the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Another win in this same contest for Michigan and the city of Detroit is the Detroit Riverwalk. It was voted the Top Riverwalk in the country by USA Today for a third year in a row.

Here are the nine public squares ranking behind Campus Martius in the top 10:

10. Wright Square — Savannah, GA

9. Jackson Square — New Orleans, LA

8. Mallory Square — Key West, FL

7. Fountain Square — Cincinnati, OH

6. Santa Fe Plaza — Santa Fe, NM

5. Mission Plaza —San Luis Obispo, CA

4. Decatur Square — Decatur, GA

3. Church Street Marketplace — Burlington, VT

2. Centerway Square — Corning, NY