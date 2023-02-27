Dearborn Public Schools will host its second annual spelling bee in March

Dearborn Public Schools Spelling Bee in 2022. Photo: Dearborn Schools

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools will host its second annual spelling bee on March 1 and 2 at Fordson High School.

The top elementary and middle school spellers within the district will join together in a fierce and friendly spelling face off.

The middle school students will compete on March 1 at their designated grade times. Sixth grade students will compete at 5 p.m., seventh grade students at 6 p.m. and eighth grade students at 7 p.m. Elementary students will compete on March 2, third graders at 5 p.m., fourth graders at 6 p.m. and fifth graders at 7 p.m.

All spelling bee competitions will take place in the Fordson High School auditorium; 13800 Ford Road, Dearborn. The parking lot on the east side of the high school will be open for guests.

The event will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend. It will also be available to watch after the events have ended.

The first round of competitions have already finished at the 22 elementary schools and eight middle schools throughout the district and spellers competing in the March 1 and 2 spelling bees placed in the top spots.

The event is organized by Communities in Schools and supported by The Amity Foundation and Dearborn Public Schools.