The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund grants more than $114 million in its first year

LANSING — The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF), administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), has delivered more than $114 million in relief to 15,688 homeowners in its first year.

The MIHAF launched in February 2022 to support Michigan homeowners experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program uses federal funds allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay up to $25,000 per eligible household for homeownership-related expenses such as delinquent mortgage, property taxes, escrow shortages and utility payments.

“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, and I am proud of the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund for providing relief to over 15,000 homeowners over the last 12 months,” Governor Whitmer said. “These critical resources help families stay in their homes and keep the lights on. Let’s keep working together to build more housing and ensure every family can keep a roof over their heads and build wealth by staying in their homes.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury allocated just over $242.8 million to Michigan for the MIHAF program. While more than $114 million has already been distributed to qualified homeowners, more than $56 million remains available to help more homeowners prevent the devastation of foreclosure.

“With the help of Governor Whitmer and our Homeownership staff, we’ve taken appropriate steps to ensure Michigan homeowners can avoid foreclosure and the negative effects it has on neighborhoods and communities,” said MSHDA Executive Director Amy Hovey. “We are still accepting applications for this program and encourage eligible homeowners in need to apply.”

To qualify for the MIHAF, applicants must have experienced a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 on or after January 21, 2020, or dealt with a qualified hardship that began before January 21, 2020, but continued after that date. Households also qualify if the household income is less than 150 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). The property must be owner-occupied.

Michigan homeowners interested in learning more or applying for the MIHAF program can visit Michigan.gov/MIHAF or receive assistance with their application submission by calling 844-756-4423.