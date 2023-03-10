Dearborn’s 2023 curbside yard waste program begins this March

Photo Courtesy of City of Dearborn Communications

DEARBORN — Dearborn’s 2023 curbside yard waste program is set to begin the week of March 13-17 and will last through Friday, December 15.

Starting Monday, March 13, residents can put yard waste in properly marked containers at the curb on or before their trash collection day. This convenient service provides residents the opportunity to get a head start on spring cleanup.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, weeds, leaves, shrubs and brush trimmings.

Fruit, vegetables, animal droppings and seasonal decorations cannot be mixed with yard waste. Sod and dirt are not yard waste and will not be collected.

Residents are reminded to place the yard waste materials in the proper containers at least three feet away from their trash cart and recycling cart.

Yard waste may not be placed in the street.

Acceptable containers include yard waste paper bags or a resident’s own 20–32-gallon container clearly marked with a yard waste sticker.

These free stickers are available at Henry Ford Centennial Library, Esper Branch Library, Bryant Branch Library and at the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC), 16901 Michigan Ave., during normal operating hours.

You can see the days and hours of operation for each library location at dearbornlibrary.org. The Dearborn Administrative Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Yard waste placed in plastic bags or cardboard boxes will not be picked up.

To arrange for a special pickup of unbundled or improperly bundled brush, or for more information, please call 313-943-2150.