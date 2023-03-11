Detroit Metropolitan Airport named one of the best airports in the nation

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

DETROIT — The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) has been named one of the most prominent airports in the United States, according to the 2022 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards.

The airport was awarded the ASQ award for the best airport of 25 to 40 million passengers in North America, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) website. This is one of the highest acclaims in the aviation industry, according to reports.

“Our entire team at Detroit Metropolitan Airport is responsible for DTW receiving this honor, our third ASQ Award since 2018,” Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a statement reported by the Detroit Regional Chamber. “We’ve listened to customer feedback and developed action plans for improvement. Everyone played a role, including our Airport Authority staff, airlines, janitorial staff, Customs & Border Protection, TSA, concessionaires and more. It’s encouraging to know our customers have noticed our efforts. We are grateful and remain dedicated to exceeding expectations at DTW.”

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport also attained this honor in both 2018 and 2020.

The ASQ award acknowledges and recognizes airport quality through the experience of customers based on the data obtained in ASQ’s Departures and Arrivals Survey.

The Airport Service Quality was created in 2006 and continues to be the world’s dominant “airport passenger satisfaction program,” according to the ACI.

Nearly 400 airports in 95 countries around the world participate.

There are various award categories, including best airport, best airports at arrivals globally, airport with the most dedicated staff, easiest airport journey, most enjoyable airport and cleanest airport.

“Putting the traveler at the center is more important than ever, and it is the way forward,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement. “We are proud of the team at Detroit Metropolitan Airport for winning the Airport Service Quality Award. This shows that the whole airport community has come together to put the passenger first.”

DTW has two terminals and is one of the biggest in the United States. According to DTW, it has 1,100 arriving and departing flights per day that travel to and from four of the continents. Annually, it flies 36.7 million passengers.

