Newest and largest Papaya Fruit Market location opens in Canton

CANTON — Khalil Saad, owner of the Papaya supermarkets, has opened a fifth location in Canton.

Saad immigrated to the United States from Lebanon in 1998. He told The Arab American News the first Papaya store he opened on Warren Ave. on the Dearborn/Detroit border was originally a small shop.

He shared the story of how he was heading to a printing store to print a banner for the Eid during Ramadan and noticed the store across the street. He then went over to see it, introduced himself to the owner and put down an offer.

He opened that first Papaya location in 2002. Twenty-one years later, he now has five stores, with his Canton location being the largest.

The new Canton location joins one in Detroit, two in Dearborn and one in Dearborn Heights.

The popular supermarket offers fresh produce, a bakery, a kitchen that serves meat and other various Middle Eastern groceries. The Canton location offers all of these services as well.

























Saad said they import products from various countries all over the world, including Lebanon, Turkey, the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia and India.

This offers customers unique and exclusive grocery options that are not accessible elsewhere.

There is a growing Arab American population in Canton, so this location allows them to shop closer to home and purchase the fresh produce and authentic groceries Papaya offers.

Saad said that as he continues to open more Papaya locations, he notices the change of the new generations and how necessary it is to follow that change to keep the customers satisfied.

“All I want is satisfaction of the customer,” he said. “I just want them to be happy, and we hope we give more and do better.”

Along with the several Papaya locations, Saad owns a wholesaling company called Saad Trading that exports goods across the country. The products imported in from countries all over the world are stored in their wholesaling warehouses and then shipped to the various states.

He also said that his warehouses hold exclusive items that are not sold anywhere else in the United States. He has two warehouse locations in Michigan.

Giving back to the community, Saad said, is something he feels is important because there are always people in need. He continues to give back, invest in the community and help anyone who needs it, even individuals overseas. Most recently, he took part in donating food and other products to Syria, to help those affected by the recent earthquakes.

“I believe when God opens a door for you, you have the keys to open the door for other people who need it,” he said.