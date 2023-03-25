Dearborn Police make arrest in January bank robbery

DEARBORN — On Wednesday, January 18, a bank robbery occurred at the Dearborn Federal Credit Union on Oakwood Blvd. A suspect identified as wearing a bright blue Detroit Pistons hooded sweatshirt, gray winter hood, winter gloves and a white N-95 style mask approached a bank teller and demanded money be placed in bags.

He informed the teller that he had a bomb and threatened to ignite it. After receiving an undisclosed amount of currency, the suspect fled the scene in a silver four-door Chevrolet Cobalt.

Investigators spent several weeks gathering evidence and ultimately identified Kevin Joseph Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Detroit resident, in connection with this case.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a multi-count felony complaint against Rodriguez that includes bank robbery, false report/threat of a bomb, and wearing a mask to commit a crime.

On Monday, March 20, Dearborn Police arrested Rodriguez at his Detroit residence. He was arraigned before 19th District Court Judge Sam Salamey and issued a $50,000 cash bond.

A Preliminary Exam has been scheduled for April 7 at 9 a.m.

“Any actions that put our community in danger will not be tolerated in the city of Dearborn, and we will continue to use all available resources to bring perpetrators to justice,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.