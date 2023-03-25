Dearborn teacher on paid leave after altercation with student

A videograb of an altercation between a student and a teacher at a Dearborn middle school.

DEARBORN — A tenured middle school teacher in Dearborn is on paid administrative leave pending further investigation after an altercation with a student.

The McCollough-Unis Middle School teacher was caught on video, reportedly by another student from a nearby stairwell.

The video shows the teacher continuing to move toward the student and the door while repeatedly stating twice, “You’re digging your own grave.”

The exchange escalated and the student can be heard asking the teacher “why are you getting up on me?”

The teacher replies, “Why are you getting up on me? It’s time for you to go.”

He begins to tell the student to leave as they both are near the door. The student is still inside by the door when the teacher pushes him. He continues to tell the teacher “don’t touch me.”

The student opens the door while the teacher cusses it at him, “You’re a punk a** b**** that’s what you are.”

Part of the district’s statement reads:

“As soon as this unfortunate encounter was brought to the attention of the administration, an investigation was immediately started to determine all of the facts and details. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place. This is standard practice to protect all involved and in accordance with the district’s due process protocols…”

The student has not been suspended.

Another part of the district’s statement reads, “The images being shared on social media do not represent the behavior of students or staff in the Dearborn public schools. This isolated incident is a reminder about the important role we all play in maintaining the overall safety in our buildings.”