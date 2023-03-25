Wayne County commissioners recognize the holy month of Ramadan

(l-r) Commissioner Al Haidous, Commission Chair Alisha Bell and Commissioner Sam Baydoun. – Photo courtesy of the Wayne County Commission

DETROIT – On March 16, Wayne County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution by Commissioners Sam Baydoun (D-Dearborn) and Al Haidous (D-Wayne) recognizing Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, which this year begins March 23 and lasts to April 20.

“I wish for my brothers and sisters during this holy time to be safe and for their lives to be filled with joy, happiness and peace,” Commissioner Baydoun said.

In presenting the resolution, Commissioners Baydoun and Haidous noted that the month is established as a time for worship, prayer and spiritual renewal, including fasting from dawn to dusk.

The resolution states that, “our Muslim brothers and sisters are critical parts of the diverse fabric that make up the Wayne County multicultural community” and recognized the everyday contributions they make to benefit all Wayne County residents.

“Ramadan is a time to remind us how we conduct ourselves in our faith and I also wish peace and success to all,” Commissioner Haidous said.

Metropolitan Detroit, including Wayne County, is home to one of the largest concentrations of Arab Americans in any region of the U.S.

A copy of the resolution follows:

RESOLUTION

By Commissioners Baydoun and Haidous

WHEREAS, the Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins on March 23, 2023, and is being observed by Muslims in Wayne County and throughout the United States and the world through April 20, 2023; and

WHEREAS, Muslims recognize this month as the time that Allah revealed the verses of the Quran, the holy book of Islam; and

WHEREAS, this holy month is, for Muslims, a time of worship, prayer, fasting from dawn until dusk and spiritual renewal; and

WHEREAS, now more than ever, it is important to recognize that Islam stands for peace, justice, family and community and acknowledge that our Muslim brothers and sisters are critical parts of the diverse fabric that make up the Wayne County multicultural community.

Now therefore be it

RESOLVED, that on this 16th day of March 2023 that the Wayne County Commission honors our Muslim residents during the holy month of Ramadan and commends them for their faith; and be it further

RESOLVED, that this resolution be spread at length upon the journal of this day’s proceedings of the Wayne County Commission to endure as a lasting record of acknowledgement and that suitable copies be presented to mosques throughout Wayne County as our expression of respect for the holy month of Ramadan.