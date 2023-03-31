Captain Maysaa Ouza to serve as grand marshal of Dearborn’s 97th Memorial Day parade

United States Air Force Captain Maysaa M. Ouza. – Photo courtesy of the city of Dearborn

DEARBORN – The city’s 97th annual Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony takes place on Monday, May 29. The theme this year will recognize “Arab Americans Who Served” and features Dearborn native and United States Air Force Captain Maysaa M. Ouza as grand marshal.

“We’re honored to welcome Captain Maysaa Ouza as our grand marshal,” Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said. “Captain Ouza has served our nation honorably and has widened the arms of public service through both her example and her leadership. I hope everyone comes out to the parade and joins us in honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Michigan’s oldest Memorial Day parade pays tribute to all who lost their lives in service of the country.

“I am extremely humbled to be selected as grand marshal of the Dearborn Memorial Day Parade,” Ouza said. “Since the beginning of my Air Force journey, the people of Dearborn have been by my side every step of the way, and it is a privilege to represent them as their upcoming grand marshal.”

Captain Ouza currently serves as legal counsel in the Victims’ Counsel Division of the USAF.

In 2020, she successfully advocated for a change in USAF policy, authorizing her to become the first Muslim to wear a hijab in the Air Force. The USAF has since changed its uniform policy, ensuring others like her can serve in a hijab. Throughout her career, she has been an ambassador for the Arab American veteran community and other underrepresented groups.

“This is a time to honor our fallen veterans and reflect on the ultimate sacrifice they made for our nation,” she said. “We also acknowledge that our veteran community represents the many identities that make up this country’s fabric.”

This year, due to planned MDOT construction, the route will begin in west Dearborn on Michigan Ave., starting at Nowlin St. and will end at the Dearborn Historical Museum at S. Brady St., where the official ceremony will take place.

The parade will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. with a military funeral procession. Grand Marshal and parade groups to follow.

A Remembrance Ceremony will take place on the lawn of the Dearborn Historical Museum at noon. The public is welcome to attend.

The parade’s organizing committee consists of representatives from the Dearborn Allied War Veterans, the Office of the Mayor, the Dearborn Police Department and others.