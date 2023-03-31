There's three times as much water below the surface than in the oceans

It feels like there have been staggering science stories emerging every other day recently, all of which have blown our tiny little minds.

First, there was the discovery of a terrifying black hole pointing right at us, then there was a huge hole found in the sun and a missing continent found after going missing for 375 years.

Now, people are only just realizing that there’s a massive ocean hidden under the Earth’s crust.

It turns out there’s a huge supply of water 400 miles underground stored in rock known as “ringwoodite.”