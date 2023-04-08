Chicago-based organization launches campaign to educate the community about Ramadan

Billboard located in Chicago. Photo Courtesy of GainPeace

CHICAGO — GainPeace, in partnership with the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago (CIOGC) and the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA) proudly announces the launch of a four-week joint campaign aimed at educating the broader community about the significance of Ramadan and promoting humanitarian efforts.

The campaign aims to educate others about Ramadan and increase outreach and humanitarian efforts. A billboard in the Chicago area aims to spread their cause and inform as many people as possible. The billboard shares a phone number and the GainPeace website for those who want to learn more. GainPeace is also hosting a press conference to further its efforts and continue to educate people.

The press conference, called “the Launching of Ramadan – Reflection, Community & Charity”, will take place at the Downtown Islamic Center/CIOGC, 231 S. State St. Chicago, IL 60604, on Tuesday, April 11 at 11:30 a.m.

“In addition to the billboard, GainPeace is taking further steps to promote understanding and build community by distributing 8,000 gift bags to neighbors and hosting Ramadan fast-breaking meals in partnership with interfaith organizations throughout the Chicago area,” said GainPeace Project Executive Director Dr. Sabeel Ahmed.

“Ramadan, a time for reflection and renewal, is elevated by the compassionate endeavors of Mosques in Chicagoland, as they work tirelessly to aid those in need,” said CIOGC Executive Director Abdullah Mitchell, emphasizing Islam’s unwavering belief in the healing power of society.

GainPeace, a subsidiary of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), aims to promote education and understanding of Islam and foster interfaith relations. The organization strives to build bridges between people of different faith backgrounds and work towards creating more harmonious communities.

The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago is the premier unifying federation of more than 60 Islamic organizations and the leading advocate of Muslim community interests throughout the metropolitan Chicago region.