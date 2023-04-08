Gov. Whitmer signs proclamations marking April 2023 as Arab American Heritage and Chaldean American Month

LANSING – On Saturday, April 1, Governor Whitmer signed proclamations marking April 2023 as Arab American Heritage and Chaldean American Month to celebrate the culture, heritage and contributions of Arab Americans and Chaldean Americans to the state.



“Arab and Chaldean Americans are a part of Michigan’s proud, diverse history and future,” Whitmer said. “Both communities have made immeasurable contributions to Michigan’s culture and economy, moving our state forward. This month, we celebrate both the Arab and Chaldean Americans’ communities and recommit ourselves to our position as a beacon of opportunity where anyone can envision their future. I encourage all Michiganders this month to learn more about our extraordinary Arab and Chaldean American communities.”



“The Arab American community’s valuable contributions are reflected in our hospitals, classrooms, businesses, police stations, art galleries, research labs and more,” said State Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn). “Let this month remind us to celebrate and pay tribute to the unique skills that we bring to our communities and how we all benefit from the contributions of diverse Americans.”



The month of April celebrates Arab American Heritage and Chaldean American Month to commemorate the valuable contributions that Middle Eastern Americans have made to virtually every aspect of American society in medicine, law, business, education, technology, government, military service, culture and more. Middle Eastern Americans have also enriched our society by sharing in the entrepreneurial American spirit that makes our nation free and prosperous.

