Amateur MMA fighter Abe Alsaghir is making his professional MMA debut in the Lights Out Championship fight

Photo Courtesy of Abe Alsaghir

DEARBORN — Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Abe Alsaghir is making his professional debut in his next fight on April 29 at Hype Athletics in Wayne.

He will be fighting Kevin Walker Jr. in the lightweight division of the Lights Out Championship.

Photo Courtesy of Abe Alsaghir

Alsaghir is stepping into the professional level and finishing off his amateur career with a 6-0 lead and becoming a two promotion lightweight champion.

He completed and won six total fights in the last 14 months.

MMA fighters, he said, can take their career to the professional level at any time they choose, with the proper training, skill and grit.

He told The Arab American News that his coaches felt he was ready to step into the professional realm after having an accomplished amateur career.

“Going pro after only 14 months of being ammy sounds unreal,” he said. “Without my team, Detroit Jiu Jitsu academy, and my teammates this could not be done. On top of that I’m only 21-years-old and April 29 is the start of the future. Mark my words.”

Alsaghir began MMA fighting at 17-years-old. Four years later, he is making his professional debut.

“Big shout out to the best coaches in the game, my striking coach, Ali hamka, my grappling coach, Anthony Fawaz, my boxing and strength and conditioning coach, Tony Collino,” he said.

Alsaghir said he’s excited for this next venture in his MMA career and strives to continue to expand in his professional career.