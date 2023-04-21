Bill Saad, founder and CEO of Michigan Fuels and chairman of of the Michigan Petroleum Association/Michigan Association of Convenience Stores. - File photo

TRENTON – Bill Saad, founder and CEO of Michigan Fuels, has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of the Michigan Petroleum Association/Michigan Association of Convenience Stores (MPA/MACS). Saad was elected by the MPA/MACS Board of Directors at their recent board meeting held during the MPA/MACS Annual Michigan Show, a convention and trade show for the petroleum and convenience store industry in Michigan.

Saad has served as an officer of the MPA/MACS executive committee for the last three years, holding the secretary, treasurer and vice chairman positions.

As the CEO of Michigan Fuels, Saad’s growing company distributes millions of gallons of petroleum products annually. Michigan Fuels was established in 2000 as a petroleum distributor; the company serves the southeast Michigan and Ohio markets and carries the Mobil, Exxon, BP, Amoco, Marathon and Arco brands. Michigan Fuels supplies, operates and leases several locations and employs well over 500 people throughout general offices, retail, trucking, construction and maintenance.

Besides being an MPA/MACS board member, Saad also served on numerous advisory councils and business improvement councils both locally and nationally. He currently serves on the Michigan Underground Storage Tank Authority (MUSTA), representing petroleum marketers and retailers. He was appointed by former Republican Governor Snyder and has continued his tenure with current Democratic Governor Whitmer, serving both parties, which shows his ability to professionally serves beyond partisanship.

I know firsthand how difficult running a gas station/convenience store can be, but with proper guidance working and learning together, it can be done successfully. – Bill Saad

“I look forward to working with MPA/MACS Board of Directors and the staff to help increase the number of members in southeast Michigan,” Saad said. “MPA/MACS can provide the dealer community with assistance with regulators, insurance needs and other business benefits to help the dealer successfully grow his business.”

He also pointed out that many dealers and gas station owners in the area just need a little assistance and guidance to get the most out of their businesses.

“I know firsthand how difficult running a gas station/convenience store can be, but with proper guidance working and learning together, it can be done successfully.”

Saad said that besides hard work and paying attention to details, there may be some simple things dealers need to pay attention to. He said keeping the store organized, clean, with good lighting and making sure food items are fresh and not out-of-date are just part of the keys to success.

“We play a very important role in our communities, and we need to strive to be the best wherever we operate,” he said.

As chairman of the MPA/MACS Board of Directors, Saad will preside at board meetings, oversee the development of Association policies and work closely with the Association staff to implement those policies. The MPA/MACS has been in existence since 1934 and represents all facets of the petroleum industry: Petroleum distributors and wholesalers, retail dealers, convenience store operators, propane distributors, heating oil dealers, oil change installers, car wash operators and more, all are members of the MPA/MACS.

The Association has about 500 members statewide and the membership covers all of Michigan’s 83 counties. MPA/MACS members employ about 20,000 people and prepay more than $4.4 billion per year in motor fuel, sales and cigarette taxes to either the state of Michigan or the federal government.

Bill Saad and Michigan Fuels are a proof of one of MPA/MACS slogans: “Ultimately we are just neighbors serving neighbors, and we fuel Michigan to keep everyone going.”