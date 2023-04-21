Michigan’s youth voter turnout in the 2022 election was best in the nation

University of Michigan students waited an hour or longer to cast ballots in Michigan's 2022 midterm election. – Michigan Radio

LANSING — Young people in Michigan turned out to vote last November at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.

Voters ages 18-29 turned out at a rate of 37 percent in Michigan, higher than any other state CIRCLE analyzed, and far higher than the national average youth turnout rate of 23 percent. Additionally, Michigan was one of only four states where youth turnout was higher in 2022 than in 2018.

“We continue working with Michigan’s colleges and universities and their local clerks to ensure young citizens can conveniently cast their ballot and know how to do so, and I’m thrilled to see data recognizing the impact of our work,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “A strong democracy requires informed and engaged citizens — and Michigan is leading the way in ensuring our youngest voters are active participants in determining our future.”

Benson’s administration worked on voter access and education for students and leaders at colleges and universities across the state, and with high schools, large employers and other organizations that interact with young people. She also implemented same-day and automatic voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting after Michigan’s voters overwhelmingly approved a 2018 constitutional amendment that mandated they be provided to all eligible citizens. In 2019 she also enabled online voter registration.

“As members of the College Student Advisory Task Force (CSATF), we know firsthand the impact of youth voter turnout initiatives, sharing our experiences with each other and building institutional support for voting in our college communities,” said Rose Reilly, a CSATF member at the University of Michigan. “The work we did last year to gather voting information specific to students and share tips to engage our peers supports a rise in youth voting in our state. We hope that the knowledge we gained and shared in our policy change recommendations contribute to a continuing trend of future youth voter turnout increases.”