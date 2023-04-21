New Michigan program helps for low-income households pay overdue water and wastewater bills

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Low income residents in Dearborn Heights who are experiencing difficulty paying overdue water and wastewater bills may qualify for some relief from Michigan’s new Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

The temporary emergency program, just announced, was created specifically to help low-income households cover their overdue expenses. Dearborn Heights is a participating community with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The program was created when the state received emergency funding from Congress to administer the program, which is available to both low-income homeowners and renters.

Funding is administered through the MDHHS to Community Action Agencies (CAAs) statewide until September 30, unless depleted prior to that date.

What qualifies as allowable services?

Direct past due water bill assistance for household accounts in arrears or disconnect

status, including reconnection fees when services have been disconnected.

Who is eligible for assistance?

Qualified water bill account holders must:

 Be a residential account.

 Be in arrears or disconnect status.

 Be under 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and/or actively receiving Family Independence

Program/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (FIP/TANF), Food Assistance

Program/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (FAP/SNAP), State Emergency

Relief (SER), Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI).

Income requirements

Household/Family Size under 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level Guidelines

1 $21,870

2 $29,580

3 $37,290

4 $45,000

5 $52,710

6 $60,420

7 $68,130

For families/households with more than eight persons, add $5,140 for each additional person.

To be eligible for payment, providers must complete a LIHWAP Participation Agreement before receiving payments on behalf of eligible customers. The agreement is valid for the duration of the program. A LIHWAP payment shall guarantee service for at least 90 days after receipt of payment. Participation is voluntary for water and wastewater providers. The CAAs will work with water and wastewater providers to implement the program and engage in outreach to residents.

How to apply

Interested Dearborn Heights residents should access the following link to apply for assistance with this and other programs: https://newmibridges.michigan.gov/

The Dearborn Heights Treasurer’s Office can also assist with information/questions and can be reached at (313)-791-3410, (313) 791-3417 or E-Mail lhicks-clayton@dearbornheightsmi.gov.