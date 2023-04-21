U.S. Reps Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell introduce resolution recognizing Eid al-Fitr

U.S. Reps Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell. - File photos

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) introduced a resolution recognizing Eid al-Fitr, the observance of the conclusion of Ramadan, and offering best wishes and support to all Muslims for a joyous and meaningful celebration.

“Ramadan is a time for us to renew our faith and reflect on our shared values of unity, generosity, and compassion,” Tlaib said. “As we finish this holy month of fasting, I am proud to recognize the beautiful Muslim community in Michigan’s 12th District and around the world with this resolution as we celebrate Eid al-Fitr. From my heart to yours, may this Eid bring you joy, community, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!”

“As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, this is a sacred time for our Muslim friends and neighbors to recommit to the values of compassion and generosity, and to celebrate the many blessings of life,” Dingell said. “This year, as we mark Eid al-Fitr, I am proud to introduce this resolution recognizing the countless contributions of Muslim Americans to every part of our society, and demonstrating our solidarity and support for the Muslim community.”

The resolution is cosponsored by U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), André Carson (D-IN), Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The text the resolution reads:

Recognizing the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, commending a month of fasting and spiritual renewal, and extending best wishes to Muslims in the United States and across the globe for a joyous and meaningful observance of Eid al-Fitr.

Whereas Ramadan is the holy month of fasting and spiritual renewal for Muslims worldwide;

Whereas this month of sacrifice and contemplation began at the end of March 2023, based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon;

Whereas Muslims in the United States and around the world observe Ramadan by fasting, emphasizing self-discipline, worship, charity and reading the Holy Quran to improve patience, humility and spirituality;

Whereas Ramadan continued until the celebration of Eid al-Fitr;

Whereas Eid al-Fitr begins each year with the sighting of the new moon, signifying a month-long end to fasting and reflection for all Muslim followers;

Whereas it is estimated that there are approximately 1,800,000,000 Muslims worldwide;

Whereas over 4,500 Muslims serve on active duty and over 2,300 Muslims serve as selected reserve personnel in the United States Armed Forces;

Whereas there are over 200 elected officials who identify as Muslim;

Whereas it is estimated that there are 1,200,000 Muslim voters in the United States;

Whereas the Muslim population has been growing in the United States and today’s American Muslim population is a tapestry of ethnic, racial, linguistic, social and economic groups;

Whereas American Muslims have contributed to every part of society to make advancements in medicine, science, engineering, economics, sports, education and the law; and

Whereas the observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has concluded with Eid al-Fitr, a three-day celebration:

Now, therefore, be it resolved, that—

to demonstrate solidarity with and support for members of the community of Islam in the United States and throughout the world, the House of Representatives recognizes the importance of the Islamic faith; and in observance of and out of respect for Ramadan tradition, the Muslim holy month of fasting and spiritual renewal, the House of Representatives offers its best wishes to all Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the conclusion of Ramadan, while also expressing its deepest respect to Muslims in the United States and worldwide on this important occasion.