Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud hosts first Eid al-Fitr breakfast in the city

DEARBORN — Mayor Abdullah Hammoud hosted the first Eid al-Fitr breakfast for community members celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The breakfast took place at the Ford Performing and Community Arts Center in Dearborn on Saturday, April 22 and roughly 1,000 people attended. The brunch was free and all of the food provided was donated by businesses within the community. There were also games and activities set up free of cost.

Hammoud has emphasized his goal of inclusiveness for all cultures and religions within the city; and after successfully making Eid a paid holiday for city employees, he provided the community with a breakfast to celebrate this holiday.

Eid hasn’t been recognized as a federal holiday by the United States government, so Hammoud made history in Dearborn recognizing it as an official holiday.



































Dearborn’s first Eid breakfast hosted by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud at the Ford Performing and Community Arts Center. Photos: Abbas Shehab

Dearborn is home to the largest Muslim population in America, so this allows community members who observe Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr to be recognized in significant aspects of their culture.

Hammoud has expressed how this has allowed the Muslim community members to have a deeper sense of belonging within their city.

“I think people feel like they’re now a part of the city that they grew up in, that they’re raising their families in and now they can see themselves,” he said.

He also said he hopes to continues these traditions and continue to bridge the community together.

“Hopefully this is just one new tradition that we can bring together for Muslims and non-Muslims to come together and celebrate one another,” he said.

The Dearborn School District is also believed to be the first district in the United States to recognize Eid as a holiday.

Dearborn’s first Eid breakfast was a powerful demonstration of the city’s strong community as individuals joined together, breaking bread and celebrating their cherished holiday.