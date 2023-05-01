The Custard Company opens third location in Little Caesars Arena

The Custard Co. location in Little Caesars Arena with Jawad (left) and Kadouh (right) . – Photo Courtesy of Karim Kadouh.

DETROIT — The Custard Company, an Arab American-owned ice cream company, opened its third location in Little Caesars Arena (LCA) earlier this year.

Jamal Jawad, The Custard Company’s CEO, opened the first Custard Company establishment in Dearborn in 2019.

Karim Kadouh, vice president of operations and marketing for The Custard Company, said the location inside of the LCA initially started as a popup and was extended to remain until at least the end of the summer.

Jawad told The Arab American News that the Custard Co. is the first establishment in a major sports arena to serve ice cream flurries, on top of being one of a few dessert options offered at the LCA.

In 2021, the Custard Co. began its partnership with the Pistons after applying for the Shop 313 program that paired local small Detroit businesses with the Pistons and thus allowed it to grow. This program facilitated the Custard Co.’s presence in LCA.

Kevin Grigg, chief communications officer for the Pistons, said this program granted the Custard Co. exclusive access to different sectors of the Pistons marketing. This included the Pistons advertising inventory and holding a presence on both Pistons.com and the Pistons app.

“Fast forward to today, we continue to enjoy a great relationship with the team at The Custard Co.,” Grigg said. “We continue to do events with them. The Custard Co. provided teal custard as part of our throwback uniform unveil and launch party earlier this year.”

The throwback uniform unveiling honored the classic teal Pistons uniforms that were worn in the late 1990s, and the Custard Co. participated in the commemoration with teal custard.





Custard Co. treats are offered during all Pistons games, all Red Wings games, concerts and shows. Event-goers have the opportunity to score a sweet treat for most events held at LCA.

Jawad said that the LCA location continues to prosper with consistently long lines at all events they concession for.

The business’ debut in the LCA was met with a remarkable turnout, as lines of customers wrapped around the concourse.

“We thought it was just because it was the first day we were there, but it was consistently like that,” Jawad said.

Jawad expressed his intention to expand the Custard Company in the future if and when the opportunity presents itself. All Custard Co. locations are open for business, but the LCA location is subject to event or game hours taking place within the arena.