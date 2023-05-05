Suspect charged with homicide of Canton man

Photo Courtesy of Canton's Public Safety Department Communications Office

CANTON – Jeffrey Dwight Locke was arraigned today in 35th District Court for the murder of 69-year old Canton resident, Glen Mclean. Locke, 50, was charged with one count of First Degree, Premeditated Homicide, punishable by life without parole.

Police began their investigation when Mclean, and one of his vehicles, was reported missing by a family member on May 2.

Later that evening, Dearborn police officers located the missing vehicle and identified Locke as the driver. Canton police officers responded to the location and discovered Mclean’s deceased body in the trunk. Police believe Mclean was assaulted at his residence in Canton.

Information obtained during the investigation indicates that Locke had befriended Mclean several months prior to, and would stay with him at his home on North River Woods Drive, assisting with repairs to multiple vehicles owned by Mclean.

“Seniors must be extremely careful about the people they let into their lives. It is alleged that Mr. Mclean allowed the defendant into his home where he helped to repair cars. Cases like these continue to highlight the real dangers that some of our seniors face no matter where they reside, worship, work, and seek to enjoy their lives. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring those who prey on our seniors to justice,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy in a press release.

Judge Ronald Lowe set Locke’s bond at $100,000, no 10%, with a GPS tether. His next court appearance will be May 19, 2023, in 35th District Court.