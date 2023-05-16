Dearborn ranked among best cities in the country to work from home

NEW YORK – Dearborn is the 10th best city in America to use Zoom to work from home, according to a recent study conducted by SmartAsset, a financial technology company headquartered in New York.

The study accounted for housing costs and cost of living in ranking various “Zoom towns”, which had many remote workers moving in from larger cities looking for more affordable suburban neighborhoods.

Between 2019 and 2021, the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work from home population in Dearborn rose 20 percent to having 21.6 percent of all workers working remotely.

In the same time frame, the number of housing units in the city rose 14.1 percent as well.

Only nine “zoom towns” trumped Dearborn, according to the study:

•South Jordan, UT

•Eagan, MN

•Arlington Heights, IL

•Naperville, IL

•Overland Park, KS

•Olathe, KS

•Bloomington, IL

•Skokie, IL

•Gaithersburg, MD